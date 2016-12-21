BRIEF-Pharming Group announces issue of new stock
* Announces issue of new stock as a result of conversion of amortizing bonds
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
* A new human H7N9 avian flu case was reported in Xiamen City, East China's Fujian Province - Xinhua
* The district government has ordered a halt to poultry sales in the district as of Thursday to reduce the risk of infection - Xinhua Source text for Eikon:
* Announces issue of new stock as a result of conversion of amortizing bonds
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.