UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 21 Vossloh AG :
* Vossloh signs contract for the sale of the Electrical Systems business unit to Knorr-Bremse
* Vossloh receives a cash selling price of 72.5 million euros ($75.60 million). This includes a variable component of 25 million euros which is subject to future adjustment insofar as a project does not develop according to Vossloh's current expectations
* Vossloh expects a net cash inflow in middle double-digit million range when transaction is completed
* Completion of transaction is expected for Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9590 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources