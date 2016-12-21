Dec 21 Facebook Inc

* Facebook says releasing latest global government requests report for the first half of 2016

* Facebook Inc says "have expanded our reporting of emergency requests and disclosures to include countries outside the United States"

* Facebook - Report includes information about requests received from governments around world to preserve data pending receipt of formal legal process

* Facebook - During H1 2016, received 38,675 preservation requests for 67,129 accounts

* Facebook - Government requests for account data increased by 27 percent in first half of 2016 globally compared to last half of 2015, increasing from 46,710 to 59,229 requests

* Facebook - As for content restriction requests, number of items restricted for violating local law decreased by 83 percent from 55,827 to 9,663 in first half of 2016

* Facebook - Majority of data requests received from law enforcement in U.S. in H1 2016, or about 56 percent, contained non-disclosure order prohibiting company from notifying user