Dec 21 Micron Technology Inc :
* Micron Technology-qtrly overall consolidated GAAP gross
margin of 25 percent for Q1 of fiscal 2017 was 7 percentage
points higher compared to Q4 of 2016
* Micron Technology Inc says Q1 GAAP earnings per share
$0.16
* Micron Technology Inc says Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share
$0.32
* Micron Technology -Q1 revenue $3.97 billion, 19 percent
higher compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2016
* Micron Technology Inc says in connection with a
restructuring plan, company incurred charges of $29 million in
Q1 of fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $3.98
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
