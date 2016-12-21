Dec 21 Gp Strategies Corp :
* Gp Strategies Corp- on Dec. 15, entered into a fifth
amended and restated financing and security agreement
* Gp Strategies - agreement provides for new revolving
credit facility with up to a maximum principal amount of $100
million, expiring on December 31, 2021
* Gp Strategies Corp- credit agreement provides for a term
loan in principal amount of $40 million maturing on April 30,
2020
* Gp Strategies - new term loan used to refinance $11.1
million remaining balance of existing term loan
