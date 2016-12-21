European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Dec 21 Niocorp Developments Ltd :
* Niocorp Developments Ltd says currently have sufficient cash on hand to meet planned expenditures for about next two to three months
* Niocorp Developments Ltd says as of December 16, 2016, co's current planned operational needs are approximately $4.2 million through June 2017
* Niocorp Developments Ltd- anticipates that it will need to raise a minimum of $4 to $6 million to continue planned operations for next twelve months Source text - bit.ly/2i2jX7p Further company coverage:
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.