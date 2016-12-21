Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Ltd :
* Yuxing Infotech-discloseable Transaction Provision Of Loan
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into a loan agreement with borrower
* Deal pursuant to which lender has agreed to grant to borrower a loan in principal amount of RMB200.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)