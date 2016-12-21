Dec 21 Lululemon Athletica Inc :
* Lululemon Athletica Inc- on december 15, 2016, co entered
into a credit agreement- SEC filing
* Lululemon Athletica Inc- commitments under revolving
facility may be increased by up to $200.0 million
* Lululemon Athletica Inc - up to $25.0 million of revolving
facility will be available for issuance of swing line loans
* Lululemon Athletica Inc - credit agreement provides for
$150.0 million in commitments under an unsecured five-year
revolving credit facility
* Lululemon Athletica Inc - up to $35.0 million of revolving
facility will be available to borrowers for issuance of letters
of credit
Source text bit.ly/2hWBzEK
Further company coverage: