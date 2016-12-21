BRIEF-Mamezou Holdings announces merger between two wholly owned units
* Says its Fukuoka-based software development unit will undertake the merger with Tokyo-based IT unit
Dec 22 Seven West Media Ltd :
* Statement from seven west media-swm.ax
* Takes allegations being published in relation to its CEO very seriously and has met on four occasions this week to consider unfolding issues being raised
* "Board continues to support CEO, and processes and decisions made based on information at time Ms Amber Harrison's credit card misuse"
* Board appointed an independent accounting firm to establish facts behind misuse of Ms Harrison's corporate credit card
* Has determined it prudent to commission a further independent inquiry to establish all of facts
* "Was this report that lead to Harrison's termination and a settlement agreement being reached by parties"
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its Fukuoka-based software development unit will undertake the merger with Tokyo-based IT unit
* Says its wholly owned unit AWESOME JAPAN plans to raise stake in Tokyo-based information communications firm to 42.4 percent from 5.8 percent
LONDON, Jan 26 Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buyout offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported a 9 percent drop in first-half operating profit after a jump in Premier League soccer costs.