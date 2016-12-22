Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Global Invacom Group Limited :
* Pdf 1: Global Invacom Group Limited (Profit Guidance)
* Expects to report a net loss for financial year ending 31 December 2016
* Expected results due to group's consolidation of its manufacturing operations in People's Republic Of China
* Will incur one-off shutdown expenses of approximately US$3.0 million for closure and cessation of Radiance Electronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd
* Expected result primarily due to group's consolidation of its manufacturing operations in People's Republic Of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)