Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 (Reuters) -
* 440 million pound broadband boost will help up to 600,000 extra homes and businesses get superfast broadband
* Contract management by government, local authorities and bt has saved above 150 million pounds in 44 projects as first phase of rollout draws to a close
* BT will be releasing 292 million pounds for extra connections Source text : bit.ly/2ht9120
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)