Dec 22 Watkin Jones Plc

* Total gross development value of scheme is in excess of 100 million stg

* Has forward sold student accommodation element of its Duncan House development in Stratford High Street, E15 to an institutional investor for an undisclosed fee

* Forward sale follows on from announcement in June 2016 that group had received planning consent to progress with redevelopment of site