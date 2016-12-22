BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme
Dec 22 Watkin Jones Plc
* Total gross development value of scheme is in excess of 100 million stg
* Has forward sold student accommodation element of its Duncan House development in Stratford High Street, E15 to an institutional investor for an undisclosed fee
* Forward sale follows on from announcement in June 2016 that group had received planning consent to progress with redevelopment of site
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations