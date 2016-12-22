Dec 22 Sdiptech AB (publ) :

* Signed agreement to buy all shares of Topas Vatten AB and Topas Vatten Service AB

* Co's total revenue, including acquisitions, will amount to about 894 million Swedish crowns ($97 million) and operating profit to about 136 million crowns on an annual basis Source text for Eikon:

