Dec 22 Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Announces final results of tender offer

* Strike price is 4,650 pence and a total of 1,987,768 ordinary shares were validly tendered under tender offer

* All valid tenders will be satisfied in full and total consideration payable under tender offer is £92,431,212 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)