BRIEF-WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan revises 2016 net profit outlook to be 120 mln yuan to 150 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 2,066.9 percent to 2,608.6 percent, or to be 120 million yuan to 150 million yuan
Dec 22 Makheia Group SA :
* Announces the success of its capital increase with maintenance of the preferential right of subscription for gross proceeds of 1.23 million euros ($1.28 million)
* Company recorded an aggregate demand of 1.42 million euros, representing a subscription rate of approximately 132.63 pct compared to the initial operation, for a gross amount of 1.07 million euros
* The capital of the company post-capital increase will amount to 5,353,893.40 euros, divided into 7,215,711 shares Source text: bit.ly/2i3L7Lc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9575 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mou with Worleyparsons Services through business unit Advisian Digital Enterprise, part of Worleyparsons Ltd
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned equity investment management unit in Shenzhen, with registered capital of 10 million yuan