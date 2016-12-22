BRIEF-Ardepro to issue corporate bonds worth 4.8 bln yen
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
Dec 22 Delarka Holding Ab (Publ) :
* Delarka Holding AB (publ)'s subsidiary, Delarka Fastighet AB (publ) has utilised a 740 million Swedish crowns ($80.23 million) bank loan
* Bank loan will be applied towards finance redemption of Delarka Fastighet AB (publ) 740 million crowns bonds 2013/2020 with ISIN SE0005498094
* Delarka Fastighet AB (publ) will amortize 11.1 million crowns on bank loan annually
* Bank loan matures in March 2021 and has an annual fixed interest rate of 2.21%, which will reduce Delarka Fastighet AB (publ)'s annual financing costs from about 34 million crowns to about 17.5 million crowns during the term of the bank loan
* Refinancing costs are expected to amount to about 15 million crowns
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based insurance group FWD Limited's (BBB+/Stable) USD250m 6.25% subordinated perpetual securities a final rating of 'BB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 8 January 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS FWD Limited has issued the subord