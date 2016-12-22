BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme
Dec 22 Kungsleden AB :
* Signed an agreement to sell an unbuilt part of the property Stiernhielm 7 in Mölndal to JM AB.
* JM AB has paid an unconditional deposit of 5 million Swedish crowns ($545,000) at agreement signing
* Rest of purchase price is deemed to be paid during first half of 2019
* When new zoning plan has gained legal force and real estate regulation is completed JM will pay rest of purchase price, estimated to 112 million crowns
* Transaction will result in a profit effect of 107 million crowns for Kungsleden
($1 = 9.2013 Swedish crowns)
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations