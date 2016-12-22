Dec 22 Kungsleden AB :

* Signed an agreement to sell an unbuilt part of the property Stiernhielm 7 in Mölndal to JM AB.

* JM AB has paid an unconditional deposit of 5 million Swedish crowns ($545,000) at agreement signing

* Rest of purchase price is deemed to be paid during first half of 2019

* When new zoning plan has gained legal force and real estate regulation is completed JM will pay rest of purchase price, estimated to 112 million crowns

* Transaction will result in a profit effect of 107 million crowns for Kungsleden Source text for Eikon:

