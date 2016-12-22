BRIEF-FIRST TRUST PORTFOLIOS REPORTS 6.04 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
(Company corrects statement to show that the second UK asset sold is ESP Utilities Group Ltd and not East Surrey Pipelines)
Dec 22 3i Group Plc
* EISER Finance Limited says has agreed on a portfolio sale of assets to 3i funds managed by 3i Investments from the EISER Global Infrastructure Fund.
* Says portfolio sale includes all of EGIF's UK assets, comprising Belfast City Airport and ESP Utilities Group Ltd.
* Also includes EGIF's holding in Italian waste treatment and disposal company, Herambiente, as well as certain of its Spanish assets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* SAYS HAS RAISED $34.3 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $38.6 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZhNcN)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.