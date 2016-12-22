(Company corrects statement to show that the second UK asset sold is ESP Utilities Group Ltd and not East Surrey Pipelines)

Dec 22 3i Group Plc

* EISER Finance Limited says has agreed on a portfolio sale of assets to 3i funds managed by 3i Investments from the EISER Global Infrastructure Fund.

* Says portfolio sale includes all of EGIF's UK assets, comprising Belfast City Airport and ESP Utilities Group Ltd.

* Also includes EGIF's holding in Italian waste treatment and disposal company, Herambiente, as well as certain of its Spanish assets.