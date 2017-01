Dec 22 Stobart Group Ltd :

* Announced its decision to operate flights from London Southend airport through Stobart Air's existing franchise arrangement with Flybe

* New routes include Budapest, Milan and Venice

* Further routes are expected to be added at a later date

* 12 new European routes are now confirmed, operating through franchise arrangement with Flybe, from May 2017