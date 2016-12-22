BRIEF-WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan revises 2016 net profit outlook to be 120 mln yuan to 150 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 2,066.9 percent to 2,608.6 percent, or to be 120 million yuan to 150 million yuan
Dec 22 Intuitive Aerial AB (publ) :
* Receives strategic order for two NEWTON-systems from Norwegian company NRK
* Receives additional order for two NEWTON-systems from current customers
* Order value amounts to 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($165,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2134 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mou with Worleyparsons Services through business unit Advisian Digital Enterprise, part of Worleyparsons Ltd
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned equity investment management unit in Shenzhen, with registered capital of 10 million yuan