Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services Sa
* Signs 225 million euros ($234.99 million) syndicated loan facility
* Announces 3-year syndicated loan facility out of unit Intralot Finance UK Limited
* Says loan to refinance the existing 200 million euros syndicated loan due May 2017
* The transaction was arranged by Alpha Bank (co-ordinator) and Piraeus Bank and included Eurobank, National Bank of Greece, Nomura International and Société Générale (facility agent) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9575 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)