BRIEF-Abengoa says court in Mexico rejects to include A3T project in insolvency proceedings
* Says court in Mexico rejects inclusion of the A3T project in the involuntary insolvency proceedings of Abengoa Mexico
Dec 22 Pdf 1: Jason Holdings Limited ()
* Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Directors Of The Company
* Court adjourned bankruptcy applications against both of them to 5 January 2017
* Refers to announcement regarding bankruptcy applications taken out by ANZ against directors of company
MUMBAI, Jan 24 Vijay Mallya, the Indian liquor and aviation tycoon, was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy and fraud connected to a 9 billion rupee ($132 million) loan granted by a government-owned bank, a spokesman for India's Central Bureau of Investigation said.
* Linn Energy shareholders object to reorganization plan; believe shareholder's equity being understated by $4.7 billion