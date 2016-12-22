Dec 22 ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd :
* Conclusion of contract manufacturing agreement between
ArcelorMittal SA and Highveld Structural Mill Proprietary
* A contract manufacturing agreement has now been concluded
between Arcelormittal South Africa, Highveld and HSM
* This will result in re-opening of Highveld heavy section
mill by business rescue practitioner
* Re-opening of heavy section mill is a positive development
and will result in added benefit of creating further jobs
* Application that has been submitted to International Trade
Administration Commission in this regard will need to be
finalised
* Agreement will operate for an initial period of two years
with an option to extend for a further period of one year
* Detail regarding implementation is being finalised but it
is envisaged that heavy sections mill will begin operations in
2017
* Has an option to purchase business of HSM and land or
shares in HSM
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)