UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Apex Healthcare Bhd :
* Awarded the tender for the main contractor for SPP Novo to Erallex Sdn. Bhd. for a contract sum of 18.70 million RGT
* Award will have no material effect on earnings of the Co for fy ending 31 december 2016 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2i57ZKt] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources