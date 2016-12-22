Dec 22 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Partners Group invests in construction of state-of-the-art midstream energy infrastructure asset in Baytown, Texas

* Has invested 50 percent of equity in construction project as lead independent investor, with remainder provided by Quanta Capital Solutions, Inc. And institutional investors

* Site preparation activities have already begun, with completion of construction and start of commercial operations currently scheduled for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)