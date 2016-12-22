Dec 22 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Partners Group invests in construction of state-of-the-art midstream energy
infrastructure asset in Baytown, Texas
* Has invested 50 percent of equity in construction project as lead independent investor,
with remainder provided by Quanta Capital Solutions, Inc. And institutional investors
* Site preparation activities have already begun, with completion of construction and start
of commercial operations currently scheduled for 2018
