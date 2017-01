Dec 22 Pivotal Fund Ltd

* Setso Holdco has acquired 100% of issued share capital of Setso Property Fund Proprietary Limited, a subsidiary of Pivotal

* Proceeds of 1.207 billion rand to Pivotal will be used to advance Pivotal loan and balance, being about 797 million rand, will be used to pay down existing debt facilities

Setso Holdco has secured capital of approximately 1.207 billion rand, which includes 410 million rand of long-term debt funding from Pivotal