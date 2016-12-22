Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Managepay Systems Bhd :
* Co has entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Credit China Fintech Holdings Limited
* MOU is not expected to have any material effect on EPS, net assets per share of co for fy ending 31 december 2016
* MOU in relation to the proposed partnership, with a focus on online P2P financing, mobile POS and E-money businesses.
* The initial phase of co-operation will focus on offering products and services in malaysia Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2ij9bZY] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)