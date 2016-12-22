Dec 22 Managepay Systems Bhd :

* Co has entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Credit China Fintech Holdings Limited

* MOU is not expected to have any material effect on EPS, net assets per share of co for fy ending 31 december 2016

* MOU in relation to the proposed partnership, with a focus on online P2P financing, mobile POS and E-money businesses.

* The initial phase of co-operation will focus on offering products and services in malaysia Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2ij9bZY] Further company coverage: