Dec 22 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA :

* Scores new syndicated credit facility, improves conditions and increases flexibility for further business development

* Increased its credit facility by an additional 120 million euros ($125.38 million), up from 480 million euros under old agreement to 600 million euros and also further improved its conditions

* Expects to see a long-term reduction in financing costs of around 1 million euros per year

* Also has option to increase loan volume by an additional 100 million euros, if required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9571 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)