BRIEF-Pointerra signs MOU to market its 3D technology
* Mou with Worleyparsons Services through business unit Advisian Digital Enterprise, part of Worleyparsons Ltd
Dec 22 Stroeer SE & Co KGaA :
* Scores new syndicated credit facility, improves conditions and increases flexibility for further business development
* Increased its credit facility by an additional 120 million euros ($125.38 million), up from 480 million euros under old agreement to 600 million euros and also further improved its conditions
* Expects to see a long-term reduction in financing costs of around 1 million euros per year
* Also has option to increase loan volume by an additional 100 million euros, if required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9571 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mou with Worleyparsons Services through business unit Advisian Digital Enterprise, part of Worleyparsons Ltd
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned equity investment management unit in Shenzhen, with registered capital of 10 million yuan
Jan 25 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd :