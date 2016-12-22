BRIEF-Italpinas Development appoints executive vice president for ops
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Euler Hermes Group SA :
* Business France and Euler Hermes renew and extend partnership supporting french companies abroad and securing commercial transactions Source text: bit.ly/2hWh1cS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based insurance group FWD Limited's (BBB+/Stable) USD250m 6.25% subordinated perpetual securities a final rating of 'BB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 8 January 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS FWD Limited has issued the subord
HONG KONG, Jan 25 Asian stocks edged up to three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by a firm finish on Wall Street, while a rebound in the dollar looked vulnerable as some investors grew sceptical about U.S. President Trump's policies translating into further gains.