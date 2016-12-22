BRIEF-Italpinas Development appoints executive vice president for ops
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Puetz Vermoegensverwaltung AG :
* Reorientation of company, to change name to "Lumaland AG"
* Supervisory board is to be re-elected
* In addition, a cash capital increase of 400,000 euros is to be resolved from 1,600,000 euros to 2,000,000 euros ($2.09 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9555 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based insurance group FWD Limited's (BBB+/Stable) USD250m 6.25% subordinated perpetual securities a final rating of 'BB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 8 January 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS FWD Limited has issued the subord
HONG KONG, Jan 25 Asian stocks edged up to three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by a firm finish on Wall Street, while a rebound in the dollar looked vulnerable as some investors grew sceptical about U.S. President Trump's policies translating into further gains.