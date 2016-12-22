Dec 22 Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd

* Unit Dongguan BPT and JV partners entered into JV agreement

* Registered capital of joint venture shall be RMB2 billion

* Dongguan BPT to make a capital contribution of RMB140.5 million in return for approximately 7.022% equity interest in JV

* Agreement in relation to formation of JV to engage in insurance business and related financial activities in PRC