Dec 22 Security National Financial Corp:

* Security National Financial - enters into agreement to settle litigation with Lehman Brothers Holdings, Aurora Commercial Corporation on Dec 11, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Settlement will also eliminate any appeal and any related matters in case

* Security National Financial Corp - under settlements involving both of Utah legal cases, payments are to be made by Aurora to Security National

* Net result of settlement is a payment of $2.125 million to Lehman Holdings

* Security National Financial Corp - under terms of settlements involving payments are also made by Security National Mortgage to Lehman Holdings Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iiRSrX) Further company coverage: