UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Ang Industries Ltd
* Says clarifies on news item " SBI plans to sell manufacturing plants of Ang Industries"
* Says news report is a result of expression of interest derived from SBI on Dec 21
* Says co, bankers been in talks to monetise certain assets to cut debt
* Says SBI on behalf of banks have been given mandate to SBI Capital Markets to find potential buyer on Swiss challenge method
* Says process for sale has been initiated by banks
* Says unit in question is an export unit Source text: bit.ly/2hcXPJv Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources