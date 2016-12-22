BRIEF-Biocon wins MYR 300 mln contract for insulin from MoH, Malaysia
* Biocon wins MYR 300 million contract for insulin from MOH, Malaysia
Dec 22 Parkway Trust Management Limited
* Divestment Of Four Nursing Home Properties Located In Japan
* Plife Reit through its special purpose entities in Japan entered into purchase and sale agreements with Fortress Japan Investment Holdings Llc
* Divestment for a total sale consideration of ¥3.72 billion (approximately s$48.9 million)
* Expected to recognise an estimated divestment gain of approximately s$5.2 million over net book value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biocon wins MYR 300 million contract for insulin from MOH, Malaysia
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
* Says co plans to use 36.3 million yuan to buy 16.5 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based medical instrumentation and will own 60 percent stake in it after transaction