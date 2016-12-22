Dec 22 Marshall Monteagle Plc :

* Fy headline earnings per share decreased 75 pct to 2.3 us cents (2015 - 9.3 us cents)

* Group revenue for twelve months to 30th September 2016 decreased by 7 pct to us$ 241,933,000 compared to us$259,133,000

* Fgroup profit before tax decreased by 15 pct to us$8,276,000 from us$9,727,000.

* Directors are proposing a second interim dividend of 1.9 U.S. cents, making a total of 3.7 US cents for year