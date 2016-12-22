BRIEF-FIRST TRUST PORTFOLIOS REPORTS 6.04 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Toscafund Asset Management LLP:
* Acknowledges San Leon Energy Plc response to press speculation that confirms that Geron Energy Investment is a party to offeror and indicative offer price was 80 pence per share
* Toscafund has requested that board of San Leon Energy respects and engages in discussions with potential offeror to assess its approach
* Looks forward to board of San Leon Energy engaging with potential offeror in order to reach an amicable and speedy resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
* SAYS HAS RAISED $34.3 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $38.6 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZhNcN)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.