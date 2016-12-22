MOVES- OppenheimerFunds, Standard Life Investments
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Dec 22 ALM. Brand A/S :
* ALM. Brand Bank - repayment of additional tier 1 capital and raising of subordinated loan
* Received permission from Danish FSA to repay bank's additional tier 1 capital of 175,000,000 Danish crowns ($24.57 million)
* Loan is expected to be repaid on Jan. 31, 2017 and concurrently replaced by an unlisted subordinated loan of 175,000,000 crowns from ALM. Brand af 1792 fmba
* Subordinated loan will have a 10-year maturity with an option for ALM. Brand bank to terminate loan after five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1211 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST