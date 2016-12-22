BRIEF-Biocon wins MYR 300 mln contract for insulin from MoH, Malaysia
* Biocon wins MYR 300 million contract for insulin from MOH, Malaysia
Dec 22 Inno-gene SA :
* Its unit, Centrum Badan DNA sp. z o.o., signs a 104.9 million zloty ($24.91 million) deal in a consortium to undertake a project
* The project concerns undertaking up to 10,000 whole genome sequencing research (WGS) and creating a Polish Genome Map, a reference genome
* Centrum Badan DNA to contribute to the project its know-how (worth 13.0 million zlotys) concerning WGS and data processing
* The consortium consists of Instytut Chemii Bioorganicznej PAN (leader's consortium), Politechnika Poznanska and Centrum Badan DNA (business partner) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2104 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
* Says co plans to use 36.3 million yuan to buy 16.5 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based medical instrumentation and will own 60 percent stake in it after transaction