* Its unit, Centrum Badan DNA sp. z o.o., signs a 104.9 million zloty ($24.91 million) deal in a consortium to undertake a project

* The project concerns undertaking up to 10,000 whole genome sequencing research (WGS) and creating a Polish Genome Map, a reference genome

* Centrum Badan DNA to contribute to the project its know-how (worth 13.0 million zlotys) concerning WGS and data processing

* The consortium consists of Instytut Chemii Bioorganicznej PAN (leader's consortium), Politechnika Poznanska and Centrum Badan DNA (business partner)