BRIEF-Biocon wins MYR 300 mln contract for insulin from MoH, Malaysia
* Biocon wins MYR 300 million contract for insulin from MOH, Malaysia
Dec 22 Genticel SA :
* Genticel and Genkyotex announce intention to enter into strategic combination
* Transaction would create a European group with a pipeline of first-in-class NOX inhibitors in fibrosis and inflammatory pain
* Transaction is subject to Genticel shareholders' approval during a general meeting to be held in Q1 2017
* Genkyotex's shareholders would receive 11.83551 new shares of Genticel for each share of Genkyotex contributed and hold 80 percent of share capital and voting rights of Genticel
* Combined consolidated cash position of Genkyotex and Genticel should enable new group to complete both its phase II study in PBC with GKT831 and its first phase I study with GKT771
* Phase 2 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) to begin in H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biocon wins MYR 300 million contract for insulin from MOH, Malaysia
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
* Says co plans to use 36.3 million yuan to buy 16.5 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based medical instrumentation and will own 60 percent stake in it after transaction