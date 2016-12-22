BRIEF-OUTFRONT Media announces partnership with Atlanta football host committee
* Announced today its partnership with Atlanta football host committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Dec 22 See Corp Ltd
* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 december 2016.
* Aggregate gross and net proceeds of subscription will be approximately hk$190 million and hk$189.5 million respectively
* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Giant lead profits to subscribe for and co to allot and issue total of 1 billion subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.19 per subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced today its partnership with Atlanta football host committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TOKYO, Jan 24 Blinking zirconium tiaras, engagement ring boxes equipped with spy-cams and diamond-dusted hourglasses were some of the most eye-catching items showcased among more than a thousand jewelry booths at Japan's biggest jewelry exposition on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.