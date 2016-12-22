Dec 22 Bank of China Hong Kong:
* Proposed disposal of interests in Chiyu Bank
* Agreement for proposed disposal of total of 2.1 million
ordinary shares of Chiyu Bank by BOCHK for a total consideration
of HK$7.69 bln
* Unit and indirect 66.06 pct owned unit of Bank Of China
entered into sale and purchase agreement with unit of Xiamen
International Investment (XIL) and Committee of Jimei Schools
* Performance bond in amount of not more than HK$350 million
will be provided to BOCHK pursuant to terms of sale and purchase
agreement
* To facilitate a smooth transition, BOCHK, Chiyu Bank and
XIL entered into a transitional services agreement on 22
December 22, 2016
* Resultant proceeds from proposed disposal will facilitate
development of BOCHK's business in ASEAN region
