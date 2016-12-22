BRIEF-OUTFRONT Media announces partnership with Atlanta football host committee
* Announced today its partnership with Atlanta football host committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Dec 22 Euronext:
* A total of 422,176 new shares issued by Leadmedia Group, will be listed on Alternext Paris market as of December 27, 2016
* The reason is the conversion of non listed convertible bonds Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced today its partnership with Atlanta football host committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TOKYO, Jan 24 Blinking zirconium tiaras, engagement ring boxes equipped with spy-cams and diamond-dusted hourglasses were some of the most eye-catching items showcased among more than a thousand jewelry booths at Japan's biggest jewelry exposition on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.