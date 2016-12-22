BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 Global Partners LP :
* Global Partners LP- on December 21 co, units entered into seventh amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement
* Global Partners-7th amendment amends, accelerates step-down in combined total leverage ratio from 5.50-5.00 times effective quarter ending Dec 31
* Global Partners LP - seventh amendment amends permit use of borrowings to make discounted lease termination payment in amount not to exceed $62 million
* Global Partners LP - seventh amendment amends permits lease termination expense payment in an amount not to exceed $15 million-sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ijhuFi) Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.