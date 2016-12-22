Dec 22 Euronext:

* Malteries Franco Belges SA will to proceed to a cash dividend distribution on the ordinary shares of 5.45 euros ($5.70)

* The ex date is January 5, 2017 and the payment date is January 9, 2017, by Societe Generale

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9568 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)