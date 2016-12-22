Dec 22 Schneider National Inc:

* Schneider National Inc files for IPO of upto $100 million - sec filing

* Schneider National Inc - intend to apply to list our class b common stock on the NEW YORK stock exchange under the symbol "SNDR"

* Schneider National Inc - Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are underwriting the IPO

* Schneider National - intends to use IPO net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions

* Schneider National Inc says Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank , BofA Merrill Lynch are underwriters for the IPO

* Schneider National - co will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders

* Schneider National - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2hdkWmR)