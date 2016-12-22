Dec 22 Conagra
* CEO on conf call- expect to see new products hit the
market in early fiscal 2018
* CEO - in second half of fiscal 2017, will be lapping last
year's pricing actions and expect to see corresponding
improvement in top line trends
* SKU optimization driving improved profitability and has
been recognized by customers, particularly early efforts on
brands like chef boy after dee and healthy choice
* CFO- "pleased with our first half SG&A performance as we
are realizing our cost savings goals a bit faster than we
planned"
* Executive- "At the end of Q2 there was an industry issue
on nitrous oxide that impacted reddi-wip"
* There's SG&A related spending that has been deferred to
the second half of the year
