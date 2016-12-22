Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Dec 22 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc says co may be required to pay Otic a termination fee of $1 million, or Otic may be required to pay co termination fee of $1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics