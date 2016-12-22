BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Teva reaches settlement with government on FCPA
* Teva Pharmaceutical - co, DoJ and sec have agreed to a resolution to resolve previously disclosed investigations into conduct relating to three countries
* Resolution also includes previously reserved payments totaling $519 million
* Conclusion of negotiations with united states government over violations of foreign corrupt practices act
* Teva Pharmaceutical industries - resolution includes a deferred prosecution agreement, implementation of a temporary independent compliance monitor
* Teva Pharmaceutical - to resolve previously disclosed investigations into conduct relating to 3 countries - Ukraine, Mexico and a guilty plea by unit in Russia
* Teva Pharmaceutical industries- resolution involves conduct occurring in past, and none of the employees involved in improper payments are still employed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.