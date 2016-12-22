Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva reaches settlement with government on FCPA

* Teva Pharmaceutical - co, DoJ and sec have agreed to a resolution to resolve previously disclosed investigations into conduct relating to three countries

* Resolution also includes previously reserved payments totaling $519 million

* Conclusion of negotiations with united states government over violations of foreign corrupt practices act

* Teva Pharmaceutical industries - resolution includes a deferred prosecution agreement, implementation of a temporary independent compliance monitor

* Teva Pharmaceutical - to resolve previously disclosed investigations into conduct relating to 3 countries - Ukraine, Mexico and a guilty plea by unit in Russia

* Teva Pharmaceutical industries- resolution involves conduct occurring in past, and none of the employees involved in improper payments are still employed