BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 Icad Inc -
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
* Icad - Purchase agreement provides for a purchase price for assets of $3.2 million less a holdback reserve amount of $350,000
* Icad Inc - If closing of agreement does not occur on or before February 15, 2017, either party has right to terminate Source text: bit.ly/2hXyGRN) Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.