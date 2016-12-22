Dec 22 Horton capital:

* Horton capital partners delivers letter to cps technologies board of directors

* Horton capital partners to cps technologies - outlines six point plan for significant value creation at cps technologies

* Board to evaluate all options for value creation, including m&a and return of excess capital to shareholders

* Requests Cps Technologies Corp strengthen its board by adding representatives that can fill experience gaps

* Horton capital partners to cps technologies - reassess internal risk profile, encourage management to make calculated investments in growth, cost reduction initiatives